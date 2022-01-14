Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $53.15 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $53,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in PepsiCo by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 348,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 28,926 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 670,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,781,000 after buying an additional 305,844 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,553,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

PEP traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $174.16. The company had a trading volume of 52,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $175.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

