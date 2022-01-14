Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $40,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.73.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $9,100,322.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $336,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 706,965 shares of company stock valued at $116,637,770. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.07. 38,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,129,803. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.87 and its 200 day moving average is $140.68. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of -141.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

