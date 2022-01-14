Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hanesbrands have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining on strength in its online business, which continued to perform well in the third quarter of 2021. During the quarter, its online sales increased 62% from third-quarter 2019 levels. Quarterly results also gained from market share gains in global innerwear and activewear businesses, brand strength, the progress of the Full Potential plan and strong point-of-sale performance. Management is on track with its Full Potential plan, which includes growing global Champion brand, driving consumer-centricity and focusing on the portfolio. However, Hanesbrands is grappling with broad-based inflation pressures, which is expected to continue through 2022. The company is also facing transportation bottlenecks worldwide, leading to higher freight costs.”

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.22.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 495.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.