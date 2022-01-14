Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Update

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of HPGLY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.98. 824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $163.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.12.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPGLY. Cheuvreux upgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

