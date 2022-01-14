Hauck Aufhäuser La… Reiterates “€119.00” Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €119.00 ($135.23) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($184.09) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($168.98) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($193.18) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €146.10 ($166.02).

Shares of SIX2 stock traded up €1.60 ($1.82) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €163.20 ($185.45). The stock had a trading volume of 20,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €155.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €133.84. Sixt has a 52-week low of €93.35 ($106.08) and a 52-week high of €170.30 ($193.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 32.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

