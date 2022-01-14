Hauck Aufhäuser La… Reiterates “€119.00” Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €119.00 ($135.23) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($184.09) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($168.98) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($193.18) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €146.10 ($166.02).

Shares of SIX2 stock traded up €1.60 ($1.82) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €163.20 ($185.45). The stock had a trading volume of 20,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €155.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €133.84. Sixt has a 52-week low of €93.35 ($106.08) and a 52-week high of €170.30 ($193.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 32.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

