Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.89

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and traded as high as $25.92. Hawthorn Bancshares shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 1,381 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $171.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 16.17%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 18.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 27.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.