Head-To-Head Comparison: Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) & Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.2% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Codiak BioSciences and Aptose Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codiak BioSciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aptose Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

Aptose Biosciences has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 640.74%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Codiak BioSciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Aptose Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codiak BioSciences $2.91 million 64.18 -$91.67 million ($3.61) -2.31 Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$55.24 million ($0.63) -2.14

Aptose Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Codiak BioSciences. Codiak BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptose Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Codiak BioSciences has a beta of 3.88, indicating that its share price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Aptose Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codiak BioSciences -425.30% -169.73% -42.42% Aptose Biosciences N/A -53.69% -50.11%

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats Codiak BioSciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; exoASO-NLRP3 for multiple sclerosis, neuropathy, and neurodegeneration; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics, Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

