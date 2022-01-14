Head to Head Comparison: Fluent (FLNT) versus The Competition

Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Fluent to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Fluent has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluent’s competitors have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fluent and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluent -4.40% -6.48% -4.40% Fluent Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.3% of Fluent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fluent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fluent and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fluent $310.72 million $2.21 million -10.88 Fluent Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -6.73

Fluent’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fluent. Fluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fluent and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluent 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fluent Competitors 133 580 637 11 2.39

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 60.63%. Given Fluent’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fluent has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Fluent competitors beat Fluent on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

