Head to Head Comparison: Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) & National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 44.79% N/A N/A National Bankshares 37.88% 10.41% 1.26%

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and National Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $27.38 million 1.85 $5.93 million $2.40 4.91 National Bankshares $51.95 million 4.22 $16.08 million N/A N/A

National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bankshares has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Solera National Bancorp and National Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.9% of National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National Bankshares beats Solera National Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc. is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

