Head-To-Head Contrast: Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hagerty and Willis Towers Watson Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hagerty 0 0 0 0 N/A Willis Towers Watson Public 0 6 5 1 2.58

Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus target price of $253.55, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Willis Towers Watson Public is more favorable than Hagerty.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hagerty and Willis Towers Watson Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hagerty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson Public $9.35 billion 0.00 $996.00 million $17.69 N/A

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than Hagerty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hagerty and Willis Towers Watson Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hagerty N/A N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson Public 23.88% 15.12% 4.52%

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats Hagerty on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers collector vehicles, motorsports, boats, and business insurance products; and car financing for antique, classic, and collectible vehicles. The company is based in Traverse City, Michigan.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams. The CRB segment offers a range of risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services to clients ranging from small businesses to corporations. The IRR segment focuses in helping clients free up capital and manage investment complexity. The BDA segment covers medical and ancillary benefit exchange and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across both the group and individual markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

