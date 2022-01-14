Head to Head Review: Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) versus APi Group (NYSE:APG)

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) and APi Group (NYSE:APG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Color Star Technology and APi Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A APi Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

APi Group has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.36%. Given APi Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe APi Group is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Color Star Technology has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APi Group has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Color Star Technology and APi Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A APi Group 0.27% 23.66% 10.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of APi Group shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of APi Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Color Star Technology and APi Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $6.78 million 8.08 -$8.24 million N/A N/A APi Group $3.59 billion 1.55 -$153.00 million ($1.31) -18.85

Color Star Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than APi Group.

Summary

APi Group beats Color Star Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is an entertainment and education company, which engages in the provision of online and offline music education. It offers professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music; sports; animation; painting and calligraphy; film and television; and life skills. The company was founded on September 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment offers infrastructure services and specialized industrial plant solutions, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. The Industrial Services segment provides various services and solutions comprising oil and gas pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution. APi Group Corporation serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, data center, distribution, manufacturing, education, healthcare, communications, utilities, energy, high tech, and governmental markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

