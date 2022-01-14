Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 514,700 Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 514,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,967,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ozon by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ozon by 37.0% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ozon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ozon by 24.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 24,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ozon by 16.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 935,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,195,000 after purchasing an additional 130,974 shares during the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

OZON stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

