Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 350,000 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,964,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,854,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,354,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 426,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,999,000 after acquiring an additional 45,980 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 234,297.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 82,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 82,004 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.07.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

