Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $23.88 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2,339.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,193 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.20% of CF Industries worth $23,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in CF Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CF stock opened at $65.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average is $56.13. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $74.77.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.10.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

