Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $31.75 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of PPG Industries worth $31,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $166.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.87.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

