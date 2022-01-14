Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,238,767 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $29,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS stock opened at $100.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $106.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

