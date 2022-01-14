Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 133,367 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 133,367 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.14% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $27,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $123.88 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

