Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given New $7.25 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.
Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63, a PEG ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hecla Mining Company Profile
Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.
