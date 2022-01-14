Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given New $7.25 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63, a PEG ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

