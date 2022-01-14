HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Alan Schriesheim Sells 5,000 Shares

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HEI stock opened at $149.10 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $151.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $509.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.59 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

HEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in HEICO by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

