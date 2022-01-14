Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $97.00. The stock had previously closed at $93.79, but opened at $90.67. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Helios Technologies shares last traded at $90.43, with a volume of 120 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $100,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $200,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,010. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 165.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 15.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 43.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

