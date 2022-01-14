Helios Towers’ (HTWS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Helios Towers to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 160 ($2.17) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helios Towers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 203.80 ($2.77).

Shares of HTWS opened at GBX 152.80 ($2.07) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 161.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 166.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 588.12. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.79. Helios Towers has a 12 month low of GBX 144.20 ($1.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 190.44 ($2.59).

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

