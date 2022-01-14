Helix 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $118.00 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Helix has a total market cap of $114,750.92 and approximately $118.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helix has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00034018 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000669 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000050 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

