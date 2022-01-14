Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 169 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 59.1% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 635,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,496,000 after purchasing an additional 236,011 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,420,000 after buying an additional 32,519 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BFAM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $125.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.73. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.41 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

