Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $193,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10,848.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,700,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,247,000 after buying an additional 1,684,726 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $208,942,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $110.12 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.82 and a 200-day moving average of $127.80.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.14.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

