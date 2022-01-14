Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 285 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 14.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 173.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Diodes by 22.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 0.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $211,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $441,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,567 shares of company stock worth $10,687,411. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $96.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day moving average is $94.73. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $113.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $471.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

