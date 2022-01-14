Heritage Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in ABB during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 14.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 95,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 4.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABB opened at $37.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABB. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

