Heritage Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 250.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $52.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $54.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.