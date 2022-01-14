Heritage Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,384 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $365.18 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $345.78 and a 200 day moving average of $354.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

