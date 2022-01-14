Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 99,987 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Hess worth $34,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth $27,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Hess in the second quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in Hess by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 519.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

NYSE HES opened at $90.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.83 and a beta of 1.98. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $93.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

