Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

HRC opened at $155.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $93.34 and a 12 month high of $156.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.80.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total value of $313,072.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 267,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 91,787 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,837,000 after acquiring an additional 20,748 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,914,000 after acquiring an additional 149,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.