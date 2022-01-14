Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Bernstein Bank

Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $161.00 target price on the stock.
HLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.56.
Shares of HLT stock opened at $149.90 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $159.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.44 and a 200-day moving average of $136.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,153.08 and a beta of 1.27.
In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $430,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,722 shares of company stock worth $30,773,357 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.
About Hilton Worldwide
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
