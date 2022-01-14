Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Bernstein Bank

Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $161.00 target price on the stock.

HLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.56.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $149.90 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $159.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.44 and a 200-day moving average of $136.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,153.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $430,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,722 shares of company stock worth $30,773,357 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

