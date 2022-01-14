Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Histogen Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing patented technologies which replace and regenerates tissues in the body. The company’s technology platform utilizes cell conditioned media and extracellular matrix materials produced by hypoxia-induced multipotent cells, developing therapeutic products. Histogen Inc., formerly known as Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ HSTO opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.78. Histogen has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 84.22% and a negative net margin of 1,018.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Histogen will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Histogen by 456.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 789,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Histogen by 20.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 34,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Histogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Histogen by 67.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Histogen by 29.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares during the period. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

