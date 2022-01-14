Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Trading Up 11.9%

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)’s share price shot up 11.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.66 and last traded at $62.66. 108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 61 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.02.

The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service, and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction Machinery and Solution segments. The Construction Machinery segment includes mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines; and double front work machine.

