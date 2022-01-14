Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) is Barr E S & Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Barr E S & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,456,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,894 shares during the period. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) accounts for approximately 4.2% of Barr E S & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Barr E S & Co. owned approximately 1.50% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $57,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry W. Ross bought 1,650 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,650 shares of company stock worth $287,358 over the last three months. 8.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HOMB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. 2,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,934. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The business had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

