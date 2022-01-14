HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,318.38 ($17.90).

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSV shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.68) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.75) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.68) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other HomeServe news, insider Tommy Breen purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 906 ($12.30) per share, for a total transaction of £226,500 ($307,452.15). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 50,055 shares of company stock valued at $45,547,739.

Shares of LON:HSV traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.09) on Thursday, hitting GBX 814 ($11.05). 328,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,007. HomeServe has a 12 month low of GBX 787 ($10.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,218 ($16.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 879.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 908.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. HomeServe’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

