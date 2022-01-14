Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.05.

Shares of HNST stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,242. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34. Honest has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $23.88.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that Honest will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Rick Rexing sold 3,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,775 shares of company stock worth $4,647,684 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth about $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth about $570,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth about $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

