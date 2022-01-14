Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.