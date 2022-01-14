Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Lokey comprises about 1.5% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $14,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $115.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,886. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day moving average of $97.75. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.38 and a 12-month high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

