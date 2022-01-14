Howdoo One Day Volume Reaches $86,260.00 (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Howdoo has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. Howdoo has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $86,260.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00058049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 459,139,690 coins. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

