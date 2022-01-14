H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Cut to C$15.25

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HRUFF. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRUFF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,517. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

