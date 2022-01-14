Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Humacyte Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale. Humacyte Inc., formerly known as Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humacyte will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 100,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Constantino bought 2,500 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $26,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,000 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUMA. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,590,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,708,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,805,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $840,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humacyte

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

