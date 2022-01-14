Humaniq Trading Up 26.1% Over Last Week (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $40,416.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00057473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

