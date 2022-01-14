Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huntsman from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.92.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $29.85. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 14.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 5.9% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 90,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

