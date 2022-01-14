Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Downgraded by Colliers Securities to “Neutral”

Colliers Securities lowered shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HYZN. started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.40.

HYZN traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $4.80. 148,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,962. Hyzon Motors has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight bought 166,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYZN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,447,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,411,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,333,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

