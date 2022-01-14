IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a C$2.80 price target on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.41.

TSE:IMG traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.23. 763,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,708. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 462.86. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$2.75 and a 1-year high of C$4.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$370.32 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

