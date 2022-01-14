Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €13.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.34) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IBE. UBS Group set a €12.10 ($13.75) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.50 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.73) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.14) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.02 ($13.66).

Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a fifty-two week high of €7.30 ($8.30).

