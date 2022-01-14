Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.09.

CDMGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Icade from €85.00 ($96.59) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Icade in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Icade in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Icade alerts:

Icade stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.27. Icade has a twelve month low of $68.41 and a twelve month high of $92.93.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.