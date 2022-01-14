ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) CEO Sells $511,450.00 in Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ICFI opened at $103.55 on Friday. ICF International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.44 and a 12 month high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.18.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International during the third quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 14,091.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ICF International by 582.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in ICF International during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 20.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. upped their price objective on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their target price on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

