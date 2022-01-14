Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.75) to GBX 365 ($4.95) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. raised their price objective on shares of Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.75) to GBX 365 ($4.95) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

IDEA opened at GBX 257.75 ($3.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £756.98 million and a PE ratio of 843.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 271.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 284.55. Ideagen has a 52-week low of GBX 226 ($3.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 335 ($4.55).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Ideagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.12%.

About Ideagen

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

