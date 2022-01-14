Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.11

Shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 45199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.39.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 108.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred Poor bought 62,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $74,940.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDEX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ideanomics in the second quarter worth approximately $64,859,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ideanomics by 2,055.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,876,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the second quarter worth approximately $9,604,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ideanomics by 1,197.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,660,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the second quarter worth approximately $9,211,000. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

